Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A 22-year-old delivery-boy of a hotel stabbed to death by two men following an argument here in Vikhroli late on Saturday night, police said.
The incident occurred around 10:15 pm yesterday when he was returning after completing a delivery.
He was said to be stabbed by two men with a sharp knife.
"According to information we have received so far, he was killed by two people with a sharp weapon following an argument," police said.
A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused, they said. (ANI)
Mumbai delivery boy stabbed to death, FIR lodged
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 06:45 IST
