Mumbai delivery boy stabbed to death, FIR lodged

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A 22-year-old delivery-boy of a hotel stabbed to death by two men following an argument here in Vikhroli late on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 pm yesterday when he was returning after completing a delivery.

He was said to be stabbed by two men with a sharp knife.

"According to information we have received so far, he was killed by two people with a sharp weapon following an argument," police said.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused, they said. (ANI)

