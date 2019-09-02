Visual from Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI
Visual from Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI

Mumbai: Devotees offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal as Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 07:11 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Devotees began arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal here seeking blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday.
The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July.
During the 10-day-long festivities, a sea of devotees are expected to throng the pandal to take the blessing of their revered God as the Lalbaughcha Raja Ganesha idol is one of the most anticipated ones in Mumbai.
Earlier today, a special 'Kakad-aarti' was performed at the Siddhivinayak temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh.
Hundreds of people participated in the special 'aarti' held early in the morning at the famed temple.
The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 07:25 IST

Three-day International Snack Festival organised in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The three-day-long International Snacks Festival at the Ameerpet Metro station here has been a great success, said Burra Venkatesham, IAS, Secteray in the Telangana Tourism and Culture Department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 06:53 IST

Last rites of Kerala's oldest Jew conducted in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Jewish community of Kochi carried out the last rites of its oldest member, Sarah Cohen, at the community's cemetery here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 06:52 IST

Digvijaya Singh speaks the language of ISI: RVS Mani

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Former under-secretary in the Home Ministry, RVS Mani, slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal were taking money from Pakistan's intelligence agency - the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:08 IST

Rumours of 1 lakh Gorkhas being left out of NRC roll untrue: Raju Bista

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, termed the rumours surrounding exclusion of one lakh members of the Gorkha community from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list in Assam as untrue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:07 IST

Kolkata: Lt Gen Anil Chouhan assumes charge as Eastern Army Commander

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan assumed charge as Army Commander, Eastern Command, at the Command Headquarters at Fort William here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:29 IST

Dibrugarh: Junior doctors of Assam Medical College hold candle...

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Juniors doctors of Assam Medical College here carried out a candle march to protest against the killing of 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta in Teok tea garden in Jorhat district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:16 IST

PM Modi ended 72 years of agony in 72 hours: Ram Madhav on Article 370

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Hailing the abrogation of Article 370, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said it took only 72 hours for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end 72 years of agony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:27 IST

Tripura: Police recover 197 kg marijuana in joint operation with BSF

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) along the state's border with Assam, police have recovered 197 kilograms of dry marijuana (ganja) from an ambulance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:26 IST

10 gm brown sugar seized, 2 held in Tripura

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Police here have arrested two persons, including a woman, with 10 grams of brown sugar in their possession, said Inspector and in-charge of Amtali police station Subrata Chakraborty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:25 IST

Opposition creating unnecessary noise over cyclic slowdown in...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that some opposition parties were trying to create panic in the country over what he claimed to be a recurring "cyclic" slowdown in the economy during months of "saawan-bhado".

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 02:39 IST

Kerala CM's protest against removal of Article 370 is political...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his stance against the dilution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that Vijayan's protest was an act of "political expediency".

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

J-K: Northern Army Commander visits Doda, Kishtwar to review...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

Read More
iocl