Mumbai: Devotees pray outside Mumba Devi Temple on Ashtami amid COVID-19 restrictions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers outside the Mumba Devi Temple on Durga Ashtami as Maharashtra's temples remained closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

The temples are closed for devotees as the state government's restrictions till May 1 continue to remain in force, in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic.

The festival of Navratri holds special importance in Hindu mythology. It symbolizes the victory of good over evil, the awakening of the divine feminine. The festival is celebrated twice a year with different significance.



The Ashwina Navratri that starts at the beginning of winter (between September and October) is the more popular Navratri. The Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of March-April. This year Chaitra Navratri started from April 13 and would end on April 21.



To prevent the COVID-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday imposed Section 144 starting from April 14.

The prohibitory order will be effective from 8 pm on Wednesday till 7 am on May 1.

During this period, only essential services will be allowed, the Chief Minister announced. Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

Meanwhile, 58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

