Mumbai: DGCA suspends pilot's license for 3 months in runway incursion case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday temporarily suspended license of a SpiceJet pilot in connection with a runway incursion that occurred in the first week of August.

The license of pilot Atul Yadav has been revoked for three months from July 10, 2019 after probing his role in the runway incursion by Surat-Mumbai SEJ-2763 flight at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport.

The incident of the runway (RWY) incursion had occurred on July 5 this year.

Sharing details of the incident, DGCA said, "Yadav was monitoring both tower and ground frequencies while taxing. He had briefed pilot-in-command that they were cleared for crossing RWY 14. This RWY crossing clearance was given by tower to aircraft which was ahead of SEJ-2763. The action of the crew member jeopardised the safety of the aircraft and the passengers."

The aviation authority said that the show cause notice was issued to pilot on August 19 to explain in writing within 15 days as to "why the action should not be taken against him for endangering the safety of aircraft and passengers on board".

After receiving the reply, the crew has accepted his mistake and explained that it happened due to another aircraft with a similar call sign ahead of SEJ-2763, IGO 063 which got clearance to cross runway 14.

"Therefore, in the exercise of the powers delegated under Clause (a) of Sub-Rule (3) of Rule 19 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, read with the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation notification No. S.O. 727 (E) of October 1994 the undersigned hereby suspends in public interest, the privileges of the pilot license held by Yadav, CPL- 13633 for a period of three months from 10.07.2019," it said. (ANI)

