Mumbai doctor held for raping, blackmailing patient

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A 58-year old Mumbai doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 27-year old woman patient and circulating an obscene video online, police said.

A team from the Meghwadi police station arrested the accused on Sunday after registering an FIR based on the victim's complaints.

"The matter goes back to 2015 when the woman visited Dr Vanshraj Dwivedi to get treated for piles. The woman on her second visit was made unconscious by the doctor who then proceeded to make a video of her, which he used to blackmail her in order to sexually exploit her," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Sharma.

According to the woman's complaint, the doctor continued to blackmail her till last year, even after she got married. When she finally stopped picking up the doctor's calls, he made the video viral.

"The woman's husband got hold of the video. After getting to know the full story from his wife, he registered a case against the doctor," Sharma added.

Following his arrest, the doctor was produced in the court which sent him to police remand till October 17.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

