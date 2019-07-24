Mumbai: Domestic helper arrested with gold worth Rs 62 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): A domestic helper along with another person were arrested by the Mumbai Police in Chandigarh and brought to Mumbai on Tuesday for looting a man's house in the Amboli area of Maharashtra.

Ganesh Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP), said, "The domestic helper, Sanjeev Debhure with the help of another friend, Anil Ramchandra Ray, looted the house of Surendra Singh Duggal on July 13. The owner had appointed him eight days back as domestic help. They robbed the place when the owner went to Bangkok. And after the robbery, they fled from here to Chandigarh where a police team with ACP Rajendra Chauhan caught the thieves along with stolen items."

"People should do a police verification before hiring someone as domestic helpers so that incidents like these can be avoided," he added.

Police have seized gold worth Rs 62 Lakhs, watches and laptops from the thieves.

They have been taken into custody with a further investigation underway. (ANI)

