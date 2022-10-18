Mumbai: DRI busts international drugs racket, ganja worth Rs 39.5 cr seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Directorate Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) of the Mumbai Zonal Unit on Tuesday seized high-quality hydroponic weed worth Rs 39.5 crore at the courier terminal Air Cargo complex in Mumbai which arrived from the USA.

"Based on intelligence developed, the officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit, intercepted two USA-origin courier consignments imported at Courier Terminal in Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai," the official said.

The examination resulted in the seizure of 86.5 Kg of high-quality hydroponic weed concealed in the consignments, as per the DRI official.

The consignments were mis-declared as 'Outdoor Concrete Firepit' and were destined for Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

The seizure was a result of multi-agency coordination with stakeholders.



"Further investigation and follow-up searches were carried out at the related addresses of a warehouse and office premises linked to the importer, resulting in the arrest of two Indian nationals from Mumbai," the officials said in a statement.

The agency further said that the high-quality hydroponic weed (ganja) has a value of Rs 39.5 crores in the illicit market. The current seizure indicates an alarming trend of imported hydroponic weed of USA origin.

Further investigation is in progress.

On October 5, DRI unearthed an international smuggling racket of drugs in a multi-agency coordinated operation across three states.

Officers of DRI had seized 3.5 Kg of hydroponic weed from a US-origin postal consignment fabricated as food items at the Foreign Post Office, Mumbai. The said consignment was consigned to Hyderabad, Telangana. (ANI)

