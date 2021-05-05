Mumbai: Drive-in COVID vaccination centre for senior citizens, disabled at multi-level parking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a first in Mumbai city, a drive-in COVID vaccination centre has been set up at BMC's Kohinoor public parking, Dadar for senior citizens and the disabled, wherein people can get their vaccine jabs while sitting in their cars.

The jumbo vaccination centre was opened to all senior citizens and the disabled on Tuesday. The underground parking level has been reserved for a drive-in vaccination facility while the other levels of parking require people to physically queue up.

Out of the seven booths at the jumbo vaccination centre, two have been allocated for drive-ins.

It is said that the centre can vaccinate about 5,000 beneficiaries. The authorities of the centre have also allowed a walk-in facility, without having to register at any online portal.



Speaking to ANI, Savita Kapoor, another lady at the jumbo vaccination centre said, "We have come from Worli for the second dose. The arrangements for senior citizens are good here. What I like about this centre is that there is no overcrowding. The authorities are handling everything properly. We are happy with it."

"I am here for my second jab. I do not have any fear regarding the COVID vaccine. I had no problem after the first dose, so this will also be fine. I took my first dose at Goregaon, which is very crowded, so I came here," said an aged lady in the queue.

Another lady in a wheelchair said, "I faced no issues when I took my first vaccine dose. We will see what happens in my second sitting."

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale, who was also present at the vaccination centre said, "Similar facilities will be set up at other multipurpose parking sites by BMC."

"Since we could not provide door-to-door vaccination facility for the blind and disabled due to the guidelines given by the Centre, the municipal corporation started a drive-in facility," he added. (ANI)

