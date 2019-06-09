Mumbai: Driver arrested for killing 3 sleeping on footpath

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], June 9(ANI): The police on Sunday nabbed the driver of the oil tanker which ran over a footpath in Mumbai's Vikhroli area killing three.

The incident took place on Saturday night killing two women on the spot, while a child succumbed to injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Officials from Park Site Police Station in the area today filed an FIR and booked the accused, 32-year old Ashok Alguram Sahu, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The deceased have been identified as Sayma Sahebrao Pawar (15), Laxmibai Khandu Waghmare (55) and Kartik Ganesh Waghmare (3).

Police said that the women and the child were sleeping on the footpath, opposite a lounge named Timbuctoo, when the incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

The driver of the oil tanker lost control while parking and collided with another oil tanker parked on the same street due to which the trio sleeping on the footpath came under the wheels.(ANI)