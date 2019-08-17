Mumbai: Drivers accuse gas stations of pumping out diluted CNG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Drivers of commercial and private vehicles are accusing gas stations in the city of pumping out diluted compress natural gas (CNG).

"We have been facing this problem for the past three days. We are forced to wait in line for hours at these gas stations and pay even more," one commercial car driver Sunil Kumar Shukla told ANI on Saturday.

According to auto-rickshaw drivers, CNG is being diluted with LPG at these gas stations, which is causing problems.

"Earlier we were paying Rs 250-Rs 300 to get tankful of CNG, but for the past three days, the cost has gone up to Rs 500-Rs 550," said an auto rickshaw driver.

"Earlier it used to cost me around Rs 400 to fill my car tank with CNG, which has now gone up to Rs 800," said Sagar, another private car driver. (ANI)

