Mumbai drug peddler arrested, narcotics worth 44 lakh rupees seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): The anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler from Dockyard Road in the Mazgaon area of Mumbai.

According to the police, 220 grams of MD drugs were recovered from him. The total value of the recovered drugs was estimated at Rs 44 lakh in the international market.

The arrest was made by the Ghatkopar branch of the Anti-narcotics cell.

A case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act and he was on Monday presented in a court, which sent him to police custody till February 9.



A team of policemen on routine patrol found a man under the Dockyard railway bridge, who they said appeared to be suspicious.

On searching him, the MD drugs were recovered, Mumbai Police said in a statement.

Police said they are now trying to find the source of the drugs who they were for.

Earlier, in January, Mumbai Police had arrested two drug peddlers in the Govandi area and seized narcotics worth Rs 23 lakh from them.

A case under the NDPS act was also registered against the accused. (ANI)

