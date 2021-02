Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics cell on Sunday arrested a drug peddler from 90 feet Road in Dharavi.



The accused has been identified as Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamid Sheikh, aged 32.

Narcotics cell recovered 210 grams MD drugs worth Rs 21 lakhs from his possession.

The accused has multiple cases in his name in Dharavi police station. (ANI)