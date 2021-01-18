Mumbai drugs case: Sameer Khan taken for medical examination before court proceedings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): In the ongoing drugs case, in which several names from Bollywood have surfaced, Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday was seen being taken for medical examination before being produced before the Court.

He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on January 13 in connection with a drugs case. His NCB remand is scheduled to end today.



The prosecutor on January 14 had said that NCB had found evidence from Sameer regarding some chats indicating that he was planning to mix CBD oil and other chemicals with marijuana.

"We have come to know that there were multiple transactions between Karan and Sameer Khan which was much more than Rs 20,000. He was involved in the commercial activity of drug so we have invoked 27A of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) act against him," NCB prosecutor said.

In a tweet on January 14, Malik said, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary." (ANI)

