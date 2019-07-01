Mumbai: Drunken son kills father, arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 : A man was murdered by his drunken son over a small dispute on Sunday night in the Kandivali East area of the metropolis, police said.

Fifty-year-old Ashok Hawaldar Singh was stabbed in the chest by his son, they said, adding that the accused was arrested.

An FIR was registered in Kurar police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

