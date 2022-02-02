Mumbai eases COVID-19 restrictions, lifts night curfew

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): The municipal corporation of Mumbai on Tuesday relaxed COVID-19 curbs in the state capital of Maharashtra by lifting night curfew and permitting restaurants and theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

"Beaches, gardens and parks to remain open as per normal timings...Amusement/Theme park to remain operational with 50 per cent of the operational capacity," reads the order.

The order also relaxed curbs on Swimming pools and water parks by allowing them to open with 50 per cent capacity.



"Marriages may have guests upto 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower," says the order.

The municipal corporation through its Tuesday order also allowed tourists spots and weekly bazaars to open as per normal timing.

Mumbai reported 803 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per BMC on Tuesday.

There are 8,888 active COVID-19 patients with 1,8000 discharged in the last 24 hours, BMC said. (ANI)

