Mumbai: EC seizes illicit liquor worth Rs 73,000

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Election Commission officials on Sunday seized illicit liquor worth Rs 70,000 in Malabar hill Assembly constituency here.

Last week, EC officials have seized Rs 63.09 lakh suspected cash from two different places in Mumbai.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

