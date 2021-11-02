Mumbai: ED takes Anil Deshmukh for medical examination after his arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh was taken for a medical examination from the Enforcement Directorate office on Tuesday.

He was arrested by the agency last night in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him. He will be produced before court today.

According to an ED official, the arrest has been made after 13 hours of Deshmukh's questioning at the central agency office on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, Bombay High Court rejected former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for him to appear before the agency.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI. (ANI)