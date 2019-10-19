Mumbai: Elderly woman and man fall ill while protesting with PMC bank depositors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): An elderly man">woman and a man, protesting along with the depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank outside Reserve Bank of India (RBI), fell ill on Saturday.



They were later helped by the police personnel and other depositors.



Murlidhar Dhara, an account holder of the scam-hit PMC Bank died of a heart attack here on Friday. Dhara, a resident of Mulund area, was suffering from a heart-related ailment and was to undergo bypass surgery.



At least two more people with accounts in the bank, died in Mumbai earlier this week.



Scores of depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank staged a protest here demanding the removal of the restriction on cash withdrawal imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is currently capped at Rs 40,000 for six months.



The organisation had initially capped the deposit withdrawal at Rs 10,000 but later raised it to Rs 40,000.



Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank for six months and asked it not to grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits after an alleged scam of Rs 4,355 crore came to light. (ANI)

