Mumbai: Elderly woman stabbed to death in house, FIR registered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR after an elderly woman was allegedly stabbed to death in her own house in Mulund west area here by an unidentified assailant.

The 67-year-old woman identified as Rikshmani Visaria was alone in her house when an unknown trespasser entered the house and killed her.

"Police have registered an FIR under Sections 302 (murder) and 452 (trespassing with the intention to assault) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is looking for the accused," an official release said on Monday.

According to the police release, a knife was used to commit the crime.

A complaint was filed to the police by the victim's son Nitin Visaria. (ANI)