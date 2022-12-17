Mumbai: EOW arrests builder Jagdish Ahuja from Punjab, son still absconding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested builder Jagdish Ahuja from Punjab, who was wanted in three cases of cheating.

According to the Mumbai Police, Jagdish Ahuja and his son have duped people of crores with false promises.

His son Gautam Ahuja is still absconding, police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)