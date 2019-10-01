Representative image
Representative image

Mumbai: EOW registers FIR against HDIL, PMC bank officials

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:42 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday registered an FIR against the senior officials of HDIL and PMC bank in connection with a fraud of over Rs 4,355 crores.
"EOW has formed a special investigation team for the probe. The FIR has been registered on the complaint given by one Jasbir Singh Matta, who was authorized by RBI administrator with Mumbai Police," police said in a press note.
According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between the year 2008 and August 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans.
The FIR was registered under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or public register), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).
Suspended MD Joy Thomas had on Friday admitted that the bank did not report the financial exposure to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over six years.
RBI had, on Thursday, increased the withdrawal limit from Rs 1,000 to 10,000 after several bank account holders protested against the move outside the Sion branch in Mumbai.
Last week, the central bank had restricted activities of PMC Bank for six months citing major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:17 IST

Ahmedabad: CRPF warrior dogs perform stunts at 27th anniversary...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): On the 27th anniversary celebrations of anti-riot Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF, warrior dogs of the forces showcased a special performance in Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:17 IST

DCW issue summons to Delhi Police, MCD over alleged inaction against spa

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued summons to Delhi Police and MCD over non-arrests and non-sealing of a spa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:14 IST

JDU slams Kejriwal over 'outsider' remark, says 'CM drunk on power'

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): JDU on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statement wherein he alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail the free medical benefits for those living in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:14 IST

Air Marshal SK Ghotia to take over as AOC-in-C South Western Air Command

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Air Marshal SK Ghotia will take over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Command on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:59 IST

Modi should convince his govt that Tamil is a classical language: DMK MP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TKS Elangovan on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Tamil an ancient language and said he should convince his government of the same.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:55 IST

Owner, fitness enthusiasts oppose SC panel's decision to ban...

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Gym owners in Delhi have cried foul after Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committees ordered sealing of all gyms, fitness centres, yoga and meditation centres, in residential areas of Delhi that are opened after August 12, 2008.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:55 IST

PIL in Bombay HC seeking to quash RBI's directions imposing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the RBI directions imposing withdrawal limits on account holders in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperation (PMC) bank.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:52 IST

Bhargava violated MCC: Congress to EC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress has written to the Election Commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by BJP's Gopal Bhargava, over his remark that "Kantilal Bhuria (Congress candidate for Jhabua by-poll) represents Pakistan".

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:52 IST

Justice will be done: Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): 'Justice will be done', said Rampur Member of Parliament Azam Khan on Monday who is currently facing a slew of criminal cases filed against him in connection with Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:49 IST

Govt not telling truth on Kashmir: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday stated that the Union government was not telling truth on the situation in Kashmir and termed the situation in the region as 'an undeclared emergency'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:49 IST

WB: 11 swindlers arrested, Rs 1.4 cr seized

Bidhannagar (West Bengal) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bidhannagar Police on Monday seized Rs 1.4 crore and arrested 11 accused of swindling in the name of installation of mobile towers, a tweet from the official twitter handle of the organisation stated.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:49 IST

Haryana polls: New entrants get BJP ticket, heavyweights left...

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Several new entrants were given BJP ticket for the Haryana Assembly elections while several party heavyweights could not make it to its first list of 78 candidates.

Read More
iocl