Mumbai: Event for Ambedkar Memorial postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): An event at Indu Mill premises here for Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial has been postponed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The reasons for the postponement of the event has not been given as of now.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis was not invited for the event at Indu Mill premises in Mumbai where the work for Dr BR Ambedkar memorial is scheduled to commence on Friday afternoon in a formal government programme.



Union MoS and RPI President Ramdas Athawale's office has confirmed that they have also not received any invite of the function.

As per sources, grandsons of Dr BR Ambedkar, Prakash and Anandraj Ambedkar have also not received the invite.

According to a statement from Fadnavis, he has also not been invited. He had approved this plan, following with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the textile mill land amounting around Rs 1,500 crore for this grand memorial. A letter was handed over to the then Chief Minister of Maharashtra Fadnavis by Union Minister Smriti Irani in presence of Ramdas Athawale. (ANI)

