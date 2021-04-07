Mumbai facing shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses, says city mayor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The coronavirus situation is getting bleaker with each passing day in the country and Maharashtra's Mumbai is now running out of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said that the vaccine stock in the city is getting over fast, adding that there are barely one lakh doses of the vaccine available in the city.

"There is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Mumbai. Yesterday, we had 1,76,000 vaccine doses but in the coming days, we will require more vaccines," Pednekar said.

"State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has spoken to the Centre about it and Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray), including Opposition party leaders, are speaking to the authorities," she added.



The Mayor further said people are positive about taking the vaccine. "If there is a shortage and people have to be turned away, then bringing them back would be tough."

The Mumbai Mayor also appealed to the traders in Maharashtra to not congregate for protests amid the raging pandemic and said that the Chief Minister will help resolve their economic constraints.

"As Maharashtra is most revenue generated state so Centre government must think about their wellbeing," she added.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country. "There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all states and union territories," Vardhan said.

Mumbai reported 10,030 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past day, its second-highest daily count so far after 11,163 infections were reported on April 4. (ANI)

