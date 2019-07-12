Mumbai: Father of toddler who fell into gutter alleges intimidation by police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Suraj Singh, father of the 18-month-old boy who fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon on Friday alleged that he is being threatened by Mumbai police.

"I and my My friend Shravan Tiwari were coming back from where rescue operation is underway. On our way back police thought of changing the route. We decided to come in our own car but police dragged Shravan by the collar to the police station. why? what has he done?", the father alleged.

"The government and police are responsible for this treatment. Police are trying to intimidate and threaten me", Suraj Singh further added.

On 10:24 PM on Wednesday night, an 18-month-old boy fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon. Soon after, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) began a search operation in the area. Along with fire brigade, police, ambulance and ward staff were also pressed into operation to rescue the boy.

Authorities have obtained a CCTV visual of the incident in which the child could be seen walking alone on the road before falling in the open drainage system.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also pressed into action for rescue and search operation on Wednesday. (ANI)

