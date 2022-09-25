Mumbai: Final year medical student hangs herself to death at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): A medical student allegedly hanged herself to death at her residence in the Agripada area of Mumbai, said police on Saturday.

Shreyasa Pathkar, a final year medical student in the Department of Occupational Therapy, took her life when her family members were not at home.

The police said they did not find any suicide note on the spot.

After the incident, the police reached the spot and took the body in their possession. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

"However, we did not find any suicide note from the spot. Even the family members have not expressed any suspicion. We are investigating the matter," the police said.



Police registered a case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started further investigation.

In the last one month, the case of suicide by medical students of two leading medical colleges of Mumbai has come to the fore so far.

Earlier on September 18, a 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building along with her 6-year-old daughter in Mumbai's Mira Road.

The police informed that the deceased named Rekha Devasi took her 6-year-old daughter Ankita to the terrace and committed suicide after jumping off. The deceased used to live with her husband and two children in the same building.

The police said that they have not recovered any suicide note. (ANI)

