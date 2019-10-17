Mumbai: FIR registered against six persons for theft of groundwater

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against six persons in Azad Maidan police station for allegedly stealing groundwater water amounting to more than Rs 70 crores over the past several years.

According to the complainant, Suresh Kumar Dhoka, a tenant in Pandya mansion, the owners of the building have dug two illegal wells and sold water amounting to Rs 73.18 crores for the past 11 years.

An FIR has been registered against the accused Tripura Prasad Pandya, Prakash Pandya, Manoj Kumar Pandya, Arun Mishra, Shrawan Mishra and Dhiraj Mishra under sections 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

