Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Church Chamber building in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): A level-2 fire broke out in the third floor of Church Chamber building at Merry Weather road in Colaba on Sunday. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Mumbai Fire Brigade is onsite to douse the fire. Mumbai Police and 108 ambulance service were also on the spot.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident of fire was reported at 12.20 pm and the fire was declared level-2 at 12.25 pm.

Further details are awaited (ANI)