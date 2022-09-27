Mumbai: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Dadar West, no injuries reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): A level-1 fire broke out in a store in Yash Plaza, a commercial building on Dr D'Silva road near Shagun Hotel in Mumbai's Dadar West on Monday night.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at around 9:28 pm in a ground-plus-eight storey commercial building.

The fire was confined to the first to the third floor of the ground plus the upper eight floored glass facade building with smoke engulfing these floors.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Four fire tenders along with Mumbai Police and electricity provider BEST were at the spot to douse the fire. (ANI)