Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Andheri West

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2022 17:59 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A Level 2 fire was reported in the Andheri West area of Mumbai's Maharashtra, near Star Bazar on Link road on Friday.
As many as 10 fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot.

"The Fire was reported around 4.30 pm at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons were reported yet," informed the Mumbai fire brigade.

Meanwhile, no loss of life have been reported till now. (ANI)

