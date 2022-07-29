Mumbai: Fire breaks out at shop in Andheri West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A Level 2 fire was reported in the Andheri West area of Mumbai's Maharashtra, near Star Bazar on Link road on Friday.

As many as 10 fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot.



"The Fire was reported around 4.30 pm at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons were reported yet," informed the Mumbai fire brigade.



Meanwhile, no loss of life have been reported till now. (ANI)