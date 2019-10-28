Mumbai: Fire breaks out at warehouse in Sion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in Mumbai's Sion at around 1 am on Monday, police said.

Soon after receiving the information, four fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters after an hour of effort.

No casualties were reported since no person was present at the site of the incident, fire brigade officer Vishnu Avhad said.

The cause of the fire is being probed by the police. (ANI)

