Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar after a factory here caught a level-four fire on Friday.
According to the authorities, foam tenders have also been deployed in the area.
They added, "Fire is confined to 30 to 35 galas/godowns containing various chemicals."
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
However, further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Ghatkopar factory, 15 fire tenders reach spot
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:14 IST
