Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Prabhadevi area

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2022 16:13 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai, said officials on Saturday.
The incident was reported in the Prabhadevi area. Four fire vehicles were rushed to the spot.
No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

