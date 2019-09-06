Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in a residential building here in Colaba late on Thursday night.
The fire broke out on the sixth floor of Monica Building. No casualties have been reported so far.
Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Colaba
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 00:51 IST
