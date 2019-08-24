Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Udyog Nagar godown, fire tender on spot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A fire broke out on the second floor of a godown in Udyog Nagar industrial estate area of Goregaon West here on Saturday.

According to officials, the fire is confined to two closed godowns containing chemicals and pharmaceutical products.

Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Prabhat S Rahangdale said that three fire department personnel were shifted to a hospital after they suffocated while trying to douse the fire.

Fire tenders and ambulance are present on the spot, Rahangdale said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

