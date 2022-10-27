Mumbai: Fire breaks out in warehouse, no casualties reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a warehouse in Girgaon in Mumbai on Wednesday night.



Five fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving an intimation of the incident.

Later, the fire was brought under control.

The officials said that no casualties have been reported so far.



Earlier, Thane Municipal Corporation officials said that as many as 11 fire accidents were reported in Thane.

"The Thane Fire Brigade received a total of 16 calls yesterday, out of which 11 were about fire caused due to firecrackers," said the officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The officials also informed that there were no casualties or injuries reported in any of the incidents. (ANI)