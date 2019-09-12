Fire tenders douse the fire in Jaipur Express in Mumbai. Photo/ANI
Fire tenders douse the fire in Jaipur Express in Mumbai. Photo/ANI

Mumbai: Fire in 3-tier AC coach of Jaipur Express

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A fire broke out on a three-tier AC coach of Jaipur Express stationed in the maintenance yard at Mumbai Central on Wednesday evening, according to Western Railway.
Smoke and fire were seen coming out of the coach, after which fire tenders were called in to douse the fire.
"The fire has been controlled and the train was rescheduled to 20:50 pm after replacing the affected coach," said Public Relations Officer of the Western Railway informed.
A senior administrative grade-level inquiry team comprising of four senior officers of Western Railway has also been constituted to ascertain the cause of the fire, the PRO said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:01 IST

Babri Masjid case: Court asks CBI to file report on Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A special CBI court on Wednesday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report stating that BJP leader Kalyan Singh is no longer in an incumbent government position.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:56 IST

Decriminalisation of Sec 377 a stepping stone, say LGBT activists

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): A year since the Supreme Court overturned Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the LGBT community, which gathered for a celebration here on Wednesday said as far as equal rights for the group was concerned, there still remains a long way to go.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:50 IST

Any talks with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere will be on PoK: Prasad

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 11 (ANI): The BJP-led government has demonstrated "boldness and decisiveness" in the first 100 days of its second term and if talks are held with Pakistan in a terror-free atmosphere, it will be on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:44 IST

Delhi: Woman shot dead, police apprehends husband

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Delhi Police have apprehended a man whose wife was allegedly shot dead at her residence in Vishwas Nagar here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:42 IST

Dara Shikoh was epitome of Indianness, says RSS leader Krishna Gopal

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Calling Mughal prince Dara Shikoh an epitome of Indianness, senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal said on Wednesday that had he been the emperor in place of Aurangzeb, Islam could have flourished more in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:41 IST

No plan to slash traffic violation fines, says Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Delhi government on Wednesday said that it had no plans to slash hefty fines for traffic violations under new rules and announced several measures to reduce rush at pollution checking centres.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:41 IST

Kejriwal requests Centre to denotify Ravidas temple land

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Weeks after activists went on a rampage, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the central government to denotify the forest land to facilitate the construction of Sant Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad area in south Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:36 IST

BJP MP YS Chowdary slams 100 days of Reddy's governance as 'mere...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP, YS Chowdary has slammed the first 100 days of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP's governance in Andhra Pradesh as "mere vindictive" and not focused on development.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

News channels to carry one news bulletin with sign language per day

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): All news channels will carry at least one news bulletin with sign language interpretation per day while TV channels and service providers will run at least one show every week with subtitles, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:35 IST

Online job portal, tallest ATC tower among major achievements of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The opening of India's tallest Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower at Delhi airport and launching of an online job portal for employers and job seekers in the aviation sector apart from flagging off digital programmes to help passengers are some of the key measures taken

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Gadkari defends new Motor Vehicles Act, says states free to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Facing severe criticism from the Opposition and BJP-ruled states alike over the amended Motor Vehicles Act, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday continued to maintain his support for the new law while informing that states have authority to decide on the fine

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Ladakh should be included in 6th Schedule of Constitution, says...

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda recommending that Union Territory of Ladakh should be included in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

Read More
iocl