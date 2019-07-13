Mumbai: First Haj flight to depart tomorrow, committee organises flagging off ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Haj Committee of India on Saturday organised a flagging-off ceremony for the pilgrims, as the first Haj flight from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport will depart tomorrow (Sunday) for Jeddah, South Arabia.

The authorities had made special arrangements for the people in Mumbai.

The Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the holiest city for Muslims, and a mandatory religious duty for Muslims that is carried out at least once in their lifetime. (ANI)