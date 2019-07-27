Representative Image
Mumbai: Flight operations normal with few delays

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:56 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 (ANI): Flight operations at the airports here is normal with a few delays, said Mumbai International Airports Limited (MIAL) Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Saturday.
Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging. Previously, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.
Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers on board, was stranded as torrential rainfall continued to batter Mumbai.
In the wake of floods, the Western Naval Command of Indian Navy has deployed eight flood rescue teams for the relief efforts in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:08 IST

People stranded on roof top of petrol pump in Kalyan rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): People stranded on the roof of a petrol pump and in the resort due to flood at Kalyan on Saturday have been rescued.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:56 IST

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya cancels computer-based entrance test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore has cancelled the computer-based entrance test conducted by it on June 23.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:48 IST

Will not succumb to pressure when comes to national security: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will not succumb to any international pressure on the issue of national security and vowed to make the country safe and secure from its enemies.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:39 IST

Fuel tankers, passengers get stranded at NH-37 in Manipur due to...

Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], July 27 (ANI): Fuel tankers, passenger vehicles and other necessary vehicle carrying necessary supplies got stranded on a highway on Saturday due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:38 IST

Bastar: 7 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces.

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India] July 27 (ANI): Seven Naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with the security forces that lasted for over one hour here in Tiriya village of Jagdalpur Tehsil.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:05 IST

Deeply distressed by behaviour of some sections of MPs in RS: Naidu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Mumbai], July 27 (ANI): Expressing his dismay over the functioning of Rajya Sabha, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday that he was "deeply distressed" by the behaviour of "some sections" during the last two years as the presiding officer and maintained that the di

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:04 IST

Army soldier died in operation against terrorist : Army

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): An Army soldier died in an operation against terrorists here in Machhal sector on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:58 IST

Those in power using ED to attract people into their fold: Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that those in power are using agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) for coercing opposition leaders to join their fold. He was addressing a gathering at a book launch event here on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:53 IST

6 Naxals including 4 women surrender before police in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Six hardcore Naxals including four women, carrying a total reward of Rs 32.50 lakh on their head surrendered on Saturday, police said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:46 IST

Mumbai: Probe ordered into viral video showing man celebrating...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): An inquiry has been initiated into the viral video which shows a man, who had cases against him, celebrating his birthday inside a police station, said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the city police on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:43 IST

Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army apprehends NSCN(R) cadre

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India] July 27 (ANI): Indian Army apprehended one National Socialist Council of Nagaland (R) cadre from Arunachal Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:40 IST

JD(S) rejects speculations of supporting BJP govt in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday rejected speculations of it joining hands with the BJP in Karnataka and said that the move would amount to "working against the people".

