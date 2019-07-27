Mumbai: Flight operations normal with few delays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 (ANI): Flight operations at the airports here is normal with a few delays, said Mumbai International Airports Limited (MIAL) Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Saturday.

Mumbai has been facing incessant rain and waterlogging. Previously, 17 flights had been diverted and several were delayed by 30 minutes on average due to heavy rains. Rail services too have been hampered by the intermittent rains.

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers on board, was stranded as torrential rainfall continued to batter Mumbai.

In the wake of floods, the Western Naval Command of Indian Navy has deployed eight flood rescue teams for the relief efforts in the region. (ANI)