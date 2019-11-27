Mumbai: Foreign national arrested with cocaine worth 1.3 crore in possession

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Bandra unit of Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) on Monday arrested a foreign national from the Saki Naka area of Mumbai and recovered cocaine worth Rs 1.3 crores from his possession.

He was arrested from an area near the Peninsula Hotel in Saki Naka.

The accused was identified as Alla Kouadio Boris (42) and is a resident of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa.

According to the police, the accused functioned as a dealer of cocaine and mainly operated in the western suburbs. The accused specifically targeted youngsters who frequently visited pubs, or organised private parties at homes and villas.

The police recovered 220 grams of high-quality cocaine from his possession.

A case under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

