Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Anti-Narcotic Cell has arrested four persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 1,40,000 from their possession in Ghatkopar, on Thursday.
Anti Narcotic Cell has registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)
Mumbai: Four held with cannabis in their possession in Ghatkopar
ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2019 22:09 IST
