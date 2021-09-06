Mumbai: Four held with counterfeit branded watches worth over 16 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested four persons with counterfeit watches of premium international brands worth more than 16 lakhs, after raiding a shopping centre at Tardeo in south Mumbai.

As per an official statement of Mumbai police, EOW has registered a case against the four accused under Sections 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957.



"An information was received from a reliable source regarding the illegal sale of counterfeit watches at Heera Panna shopping centre, Haji Ali, Tardeo. After verification of information advocate Gaurav Gogia, company representative of United Overseas Trademark was called and a successful raid was conducted," the police said in the statement.

Police said the accused persons, identified as--Yasin Yusuf Manakia, Mohd. Jikar Ismail Sudiwala, Dinesh Kumar Hajimal Ghokar, and Mohd. Rashid Madar Sheikh-- were caught red-handed with possession of counterfeit watches from brands like "Hublot, Tag Heuer, Rado, Omega, Longines, Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari, worth Rs 16,45,000.

"The accused and seized material has been handed over to the Tardeo police station for further investigation," the statement added. (ANI)

