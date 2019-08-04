Mumbai: Four injured in landslide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 4 (ANI): Four people were injured in a landslide here on Sunday at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Goregaon East, as torrential downpour continued to inundate the city.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Over the past few weeks, Mumbai has witnessed heavy spells of rain, leading to severe waterlogging on roads and railway tracks.

Earlier today, six trains were cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai received very heavy to isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said.

The weather forecaster has issued predicted heavy rains and gusty winds in the city today. It has also urged Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture into the sea or water-logged areas owing to the possibility of high tide. (ANI)

