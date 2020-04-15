Mumbai: Four rescued, 3 missing as boat capsizes at Madh Jetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Four persons were rescued while 3 others went missing after the boat they were traveling in, capsized at Madh Jetty of Malad West in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 1.30 am.

"Four people rescued and three missing after the boat they were traveling in, capsized at Madh Jetty, Malad West, Mumbai at about 1.30 am today," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Unit.

The missing persons have been identified as Sayed Nazeer (55), Sadique Usmani (45) and Yousuf Chuhan (48).

The search and rescue operation by fire brigade has ended and the case has been handed over to police. (ANI)

