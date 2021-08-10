Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Mandal performs Padya Pujan of Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal on Tuesday morning performed a Padya Pujan ceremony at the beginning of the Ganeshotsav of Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai.

According to Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, the Padya Pujan ceremony of Ganesh Muhurat Pujan of Lalbuaghcha Raja was held in a very auspicious manner.

This is the 88th year of Lalbuaghcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal.

This year Ganeshotsav of Lalbaugcha will be organized by the Mandal from September 10 to 19 September.





Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal will be celebrating Ganesh Utsav in a traditional way adhering to all COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions.

Last year, Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, for the first time in history, refrained from holding the festivities in the wake of the pandemic. Instead, the Ganeshotsav Mandal had organised a blood and plasma donation camp.

The Maharashtra government had earlier issued guidelines to restrict the height of the Ganesha idols to upto four feet.

The height of the idols in public celebrations has been restricted to four feet while those in homes have been limited to two feet.

In view of the ongoing pandemic situation, the government has urged people to carry out the festivities by following COVID protocols and avoid crowding. The government has also directed Ganeshotsav Mandal to seek prior permission from the local administration.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

