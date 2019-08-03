Mumbai-Goa highway closed for traffic due to landslide, road-clearing operation underway

Mumbai/Goa [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Mumbai-Goa national highway in Maharashtra was closed for traffic following a landslide caused by rainfall near Mauje Dhamandevi village in Raigarh.

The landslide occurred in the wee hours of Saturday. The road-clearing operation is underway by the police and administration.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at few places for the next few days in Konkan and other parts of south Maharashtra.

"Strong winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra coast during next three days and along south Maharashtra -Goa coast during next four days," the IMD said.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) are likely to prevail over the north Arabian sea, central and south-west Arabian Sea during next 5 days," it further added. (ANI)

