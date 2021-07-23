Mumbai guardian minister asks BMC to set up public washrooms for trans people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh has written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking for separate public washrooms for transgender people in the city.



Shiekh proposed that the washrooms be set up in areas like Church Gate and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

"I have written a letter to the BMC Commissioner to make separate toilets for transgender in Mumbai, around areas like Church gates, CSMT and other areas in Mumbai. This will be the first of its kind in Mumbai. The toilets are made by the BMC and expenses will be borne by them as well," he said.

This comes as a welcome move for the transgender community in the city. Over the last few weeks, other facilities such as COVID-19 vaccination, free schools and dedicated health clinics have also come up in parts of the state. (ANI)

