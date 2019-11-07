Mumbai: Harassed by loan recovery agency, man commits suicide

Dahisar (Mumbai) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Thursday registered a case against a loan recovery agent for allegedly inciting a man to commit suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Amol Vaiti. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohan Kumar, "Vaiti took a loan from a private bank two months ago but defaulted on it. Following this, the loan recovery agent named Nikhil Vishwakarma kept badgering him to pay back the loan."

The police said that before committing suicide, Vaiti sent a message to his family members and took the name of the agent as the reason for taking the step. The Police are on the look-out for the accused. (ANI)

