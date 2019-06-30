Monsoon showers lead to waterlogging at Khar underpass in Mumbai. [Photo/ANI]
Mumbai: Heavy rains bring city to a standstill

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): People residing in Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Sunday. After months of sunshine and heat, the rains came as a huge sigh of relief. However, the heavy downpour resulted in water logging on the streets causing massive traffic congestion.
According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, Mumbai finally clocked its first spell of three-digit rainfall on Friday to the tune of 235 mm.
Besides, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Odisha"
"Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa," it stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The IMD has also issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh. The duststorm (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh.
Rough to very rough sea conditions (with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is likely to prevail over west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal; the North Bay of Bengal and along and off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas. (ANI)

