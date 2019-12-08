Mumbai: Hindu Janajagurti Samiti stages protest against "Dabangg 3" for hurting religious sentiments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Ahead of the release of the much-awaited film 'Dabangg 3' featuring actor Salman Khan, the Maharashtra branch of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Sunday staged a protest against the movie and demanded the removal of a scene which depicts an indecent portrayal of Sadhus (Monks), as it hurts religious sentiments.

Speaking to ANI, Arvind Pansare of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Maharashtra, said: "We are protesting against the film, which includes a scene that depicts an indecent portrayal of Hindu Sadhus, by showing them dancing, holding guitars and wearing goggles."

He further stated that the sadhus are looked upon with deep respect and admiration in the Hindu religion, and this portrayal will not be tolerated.

"Until the scene is removed from the film, we will continue our protests across the country," he said.

Adding that Salman Khan had previously stated that the sadhus shown in the film are fake, Pansare said: "Why can't he show a Muslim cleric or a Christian priest in the same way?"

He further said the Khan called the protests as a 'publicity stunt', which was an insult to their religious sentiments.

On November 27, the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh branches of Hindu Janjagruti Samiti had raised concerns over the scene in Khan's film and had asked the Censor Board to eliminate the sequence as "it hurts religious sentiments".

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is produced by Salman, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. It is slated to hit big screens on December 20. (ANI)

