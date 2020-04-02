Mumbai hospital sealed after patient tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): A private hospital in Chembur area here has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a patient tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 positive patient has been shifted to Kasturba Hospital. Close contacts of the person have also been placed under quarantine.

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man from Mumbai's Dharavi who tested positive for coronavirus passed away here at Sion Hospital where he was admitted on March 29.

Swab samples of the man who had co morbid condition of renal failure and also had fever, cough and respiratory issues, came in positive today and he died at around 6: 30 p.m today, hospital authorities confirmed. He had no travel history.

The BMC said that the person is a 56-year-old male hailed from from Shahu Nagar in Dharavi, which is a densely populated area and known as the largest slum area in Asia.

"Other seven members of his family are home quarantined, they will be tested on Thursday, the BMC said adding that the building they lived in has been sealed.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 33 to 335 on Wednesday, according to the Maharashtra Health Department update today. (ANI)

